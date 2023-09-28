Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Kindred Group
WKN: A2AADU | ISIN: SE0007871645
Stuttgart
28.09.23
08:06 Uhr
8,592 Euro
-0,112
-1,29 %
PR Newswire
28.09.2023 | 09:36
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kindred Group: Kindred ranked as the fifth most attractive tech employer in Sweden

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred has secured the fifth position as one of the most attractive employers in the tech sector, according to a survey conducted by Career Companies Sweden's career network (Karriärföretagen), Young Professionals in Sweden.

Kindred Group plc, Kindred, has, according to a survey conducted by Career Companies Sweden's career network, Young Professionals, positioned itself as one of the top five most attractive employers in the IT category among Young Professionals who have been actively working for five to eight years.

"We are honored to have placed fifth as one of the most attractive employers among young professionals with five to eight years of professional experience, as per the survey conducted by Career Companies Sweden. We will continue our efforts to be the best employer for individuals in the tech industry, and this is a clear testament that we are on the right path. We are delighted to be an attractive employer offering development opportunities, mentorship, and a creative work environment where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential," says Johan Engberg, Head of Tech Employee Lifecycle at Kindred Group.

The survey by Career Companies Sweden was conducted from May to July 2023 and included participants from various academic backgrounds, spanning IT, civil engineers, industrial engineers, economists, social scientists, real estate agents, and lawyers. A total of 3,986 Young Professionals participated in the survey. The categorization of Young Professionals was based on the number of years they have been in the workforce, either within the range of one to four years or five to eight years. According to Career Companies Sweden, Young Professionals are individuals aged between 25 and 35 who have completed their academic education within the last one to eight years, marking the beginning of their professional careers.

For more information:
Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group
press@kindredgroup.com
+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3843807/2324951.pdf

Kindred ranked as the fifth most attractive tech employer in Sweden

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/career-company2023,c3220358

Career Company2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-ranked-as-the-fifth-most-attractive-tech-employer-in-sweden-301941407.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
