

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings Plc (PHNX.L), an insurance company, on Thursday reported a narrow pre-tax loss for the first-half of 2023, supported by net investment income and insurance service result.



For the six-month period to June 30, the insurance provider registered a loss before tax of 437 million pounds, compared with a loss of 1.679 billion pounds, posted for the same period of 2022.



Loss for the period attributable to owners stood at 245 million pounds or 27.1 pence per share as against previous year's loss of 1.258 billion pounds or 130.4 pence per share.



Loss before finance costs and tax dropped to 238 million pounds from a loss of 2.031 billion pounds of 2022.



Total income was at 5.801 billion pounds, compared with a loss of 31.323 billion pounds of previous year.



Net investment income stood at 5.087 billion pounds, versus a loss of 31.602 billion pounds a year ago.



Insurance service result was at 142 million pounds as against a loss of 174 million pounds in 2022.



Looking ahead, for full year, the company said: 'We have had a strong first half from an organic growth perspective, with £885 million of incremental new business long-term cash generation already delivered. I am therefore confident that we will deliver another strong year of organic growth across 2023 that exceeds 2022, as we progress towards our target of delivering circa 1.5 billion pounds per annum by 2025.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken