Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2023 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.3926 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 311374 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 274585 EQS News ID: 1736719 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 28, 2023 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)