PR Newswire
28.09.2023 | 10:18
Valmet Oyj: Record and payment dates for Valmet's second dividend instalment for year 2022

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Valmet Oyj has in its meeting on September 28, 2023 decided, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2023, on the record date and the payment date for the second instalment of the dividend for the financial year 2022.

The second instalment of the dividend, EUR 0.65 per share, will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date October 2, 2023. The dividend will be paid on October 12, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting 2023 held on March 22, 2023, decided to pay dividends of EUR 1.30 per share for the financial year 2022 in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.65 per share was paid on April 5, 2023.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/record-and-payment-dates-for-valmets-second-dividend-instalment-for-year-2022-301941448.html

