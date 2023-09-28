Renfe says it will invest around €27 million ($28.4 million) to build a 20 MW pilot PV installation. It will be part of a broader project involving several PV installations along its rail network.From pv magazine Spain Renfe, a Spanish railway operator, has unveiled plans to build a 20 MW solar project to power its trains. Most of the generated electricity will be used for train traction, with any excess power being sold on the market. The pilot facility, to be built near Valladolid, will help Renfe to assess self-consumption levels. The project is expected to continue for around five years, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...