

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), a French energy and petroleum firm, said on Thursday that it has finalized the sale of 40 percent interest in Block 20 in the Kwanza Basin of Angola to PETRONAS ANGOLA E&P LTD (PAEPL), a company of PETRONAS group of companies.



TotalEnergies said the deal worth $400 million was completed on January 1.



Post transaction, TTE retains the operatorship and a 40 percent interest in Block 20, alongside PAEPL with 40 percent, and Sonangol Pesquisa e Produçao S.A. remaining 20 percent.



Block 20 contains the Cameia and Golfinho oil discoveries, located around 150 km southwest of Luanda. These discoveries are planned to be developed through a system of subsea wells connected to a floating production, storage and offloading or FPSO unit with an oil production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day.



This will be the seventh FPSO developed by TTE in Angola.



