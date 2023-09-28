Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 28
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 27 September 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 27 September 2023 615.14 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 606.69 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
28 September 2023