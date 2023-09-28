

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Thursday as oil prices climbed to the highest in a year, underpinning bond yields and raising fears of further interest rate hikes in the U.S. and Europe.



The German and Spanish CPI figures may sway sentiment as the day progresses. The benchmark CAC 40 was down 17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,054 after ending flat with a negative bias on Wednesday.



TotalEnergies SE rallied 1.5 percent. The energy and petroleum firm has finalized the sale of 40 percent interest in Block 20 in the Kwanza Basin of Angola to PETRONAS ANGOLA E&P LTD (PAEPL), a company of PETRONAS group of companies.



China-exposed LVMH, Kering and Hermes International were seeing modest losses amid concerns over the health of China's property sector and ahead of purchasing managers' index data from China, due over the weekend.



