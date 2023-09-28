

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German automobile major Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF.PK, BMW.L) announced on Thursday that it has extended the contract of Oliver Zipse as Chairman of the Board of Management until 2026.



Zipse has been the member of the Management board since 2015 and chairman since August 2019.



BMW noted that during Zipse's term of office, it significantly expanded its range of electric vehicles and now offers fully electric models in almost all of its core segments.



Norbert Reithofer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, 'In a phase of global crises and profound transformation, the BMW Group has not only achieved reliably robust results under his leadership, but has also sustainably strengthened its leading position in global competition.'



The Supervisory Board also appointed Jochen Goller to the Board of Management to take over responsibility for the division Customer, Brands and Sales, effective November 1. He will succeed Pieter Nota.



Currently, shares of BMW are trading at 95.94 euros, down 0.87% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



