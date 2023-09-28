

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 1-week high of 0.8633 against the euro and nearly a 4-week high of 1.1200 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8661 and 1.1164, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound advanced to a 2-day high of 1.2192 and a 6-day high of 182.08 from early lows of 1.2120 and 181.06, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 1.13 against the franc, 1.24 against the greenback and 184.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken