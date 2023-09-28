G-P Ranked the Highest Leader in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

For the second consecutive year, G-P was recognized as a Leader with the highest position among the 20 EOR service providers analyzed

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY - G-P (Globalization Partners), the recognized leader in the global employment industry, known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, today announced it has been named the highest Leader in analyst firm Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. This is the second year Everest Group has published this report naming G-P as the highest Leader both times.

G-P was recognized for its market impact and vision & capability. Everest Group highlights G-P's expanded G-P Meridian Suite product portfolio and partner ecosystem, recent technology integrations and diversified portfolios (geographic and verticals) as distinguishing features of the company's advancements. G-P was also named a Star Performer, which Everest Group defines as a company with strong year-over-year performance in the PEAK Matrix. G-P's continued leadership in Everest Group's analyses is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to innovation in products driving the future of work through global growth technology.

In the last 12-months, G-P has also been named the industry leader in all published EOR analyst reports, including The IEC Group Global EOR Study 2023 and Nelson Hall's 2022 Global Employer of Record Research Report. The company was also recently awarded 36 leader badges based on customer feedback in G2's 2023 Fall Report, including Global Employment Platform Leader, Employer of Record Leader, Contractor Management Leader and HR Compliance Leader, among others.

"G-P being recognized again as a leader is a testament to our vision for global growth technology that underscores our ongoing innovation in service of breaking down barriers to global business and enabling the everywhere workforce," said Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer at G-P. "At G-P, we believe the future of work is flexible and borderless, and we are dedicated to enabling companies around the world to design, build and manage global teams this way."

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment provides the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global top tech and tech services providers, top locations, best-in-class products, and best-in-class solutions. This year's EOR Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a comprehensive global report featuring 20 solution providers, evaluating factors such as revenue, client base, year-over-year growth, operational scale, technological innovation, global reach, delivery capacity, and client satisfaction. Leaders are noted as providers that continue to maintain their stronghold in the market and are investing in proprietary technologies to differentiate themselves from other providers in the market.

About G-P

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible

