Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Corp Unveils Strategic Partnership with Joco Glass a Luxury Bottle Manufacturer in Mexico

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Nitches Corp (OTC PINK:NICH), a distinguished leader in the luxury goods and spirits sector is delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with a prestigious luxury bottle manufacturer based in Mexico. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Nitches Corp's ongoing commitment to diversification and innovation.

Known for quality elegance and luxury, Nitches Corp has built a solid reputation for delivering quality and excellence in all its endeavors. This partnership represents a bold step toward expanding the company's product portfolio and exploring new opportunities in the luxury goods market.

The luxury bottle manufacturer, Joco Glass, renowned for its passion for quality, shares Nitches Corp's passion for craftsmanship and quality. Together, these two industry leaders will co-create an exclusive line of luxury bottles designed to meet the expectation of quality that everyone has grown to expect from Nitches Products setting Tover Spirits apart from the competition. Joco Glass's website can be found here: https://www.jocoglass.com.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Premium Product Range: Customers can anticipate an exquisite range of luxury bottles that combine Nitches Corp's reputation for quality with the artistry of the Mexican manufacturer.

Market Expansion: This partnership will open doors to new markets, particularly in Mexico, and bolster Nitches Corp's global presence.

Innovation Hub: Collaboration between the two companies will drive innovation, with a focus on pioneering designs and materials for luxury bottle manufacturing.

Customer-Centric Approach: Both organizations are committed to exceeding customer expectations, ensuring that clients receive unparalleled products and services.

John Morgan , expressed enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with our esteemed partners in Mexico. This partnership perfectly aligns with our vision of offering exceptional products to our customers and expanding our reach in the luxury goods market." Mr Morgan further commented, "Our collaboration is an exciting venture that combines our craftsmanship with their expertise. Together, we are poised to redefine luxury in the realm of bottle manufacturing."

The Nitches Corp and luxury bottle manufacturer partnership promises to help further revolutionize the luxury spirits market, providing consumers with innovative, high-quality choices that embody the epitome of luxury and sophistication.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

John Morgan

CEO

Info@nitchescorp.com

About Nitches Corp:

Nitches Inc. is a leading name in mass production for clothing companies, now expanding into the thriving world of premium spirits. This strategic expansion into the liquor vertical, leveraging the expertise of industry veterans and aligning with market trends, is consistent with Nitches' commitment to enhancing shareholder value and anticipated to contribute positively to financial growth. Building on our previously announced expansion, we are focused on taking advantage of upcoming events and product placements at large-scale events, further solidifying our position in the market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

