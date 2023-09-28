Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - IberAmerican Lithium Corp. (NEO: IBER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired from Strategic Minerals Europe Corp., for CDN$1 million in cash, the remaining 30% interest in the investigation permit No 5186 and the application for investigation permit No 5191 related to the Alberta II and Carlota lithium projects, respectively, located in Spain (the "Lithium Projects"). With this acquisition, IberAmerican now holds 100% of the rights to the Lithium Projects.

Campbell Becher, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased to now hold 100% of the rights to the Lithium Projects. This will make future financing easier and obtainable, and gives us sole control over the exploration and development of the projects."

Upon receipt of the permits that will allow for commencement of an exploration program, IberAmerican will initially focus on a diamond drilling program during Q4 of 2023 of approximately 40-50 holes in the northern section of the Alberta II permit area, focusing on the spodumene and specifically expanding the drilling previously performed on the permit area in 2012 in order to gain more information about the mineralization. The Company will be also undertaking an extensive geological sampling program in the south section of Alberta II. Mr. Becher added, "We are excited to be commencing this robust exploration program and expect to be able to announce preliminary results from initial drilling and survey activities in Q1 2024."

About IberAmerican Lithium Corp.

IberAmerican Lithium is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Alberta II & Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain. IberAmerican Lithium's properties are located in a favorable lithium district with world class infrastructure and a supportive and proactive mining jurisdiction.

Additional information on IberAmerican Lithium is available at www.iberamericanlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of IberAmerican to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in IberAmerican's Filing Statement dated August 31, 2023, which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the mining and exploration industry, such as operational risks in development or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of projections relating to production, any delays or changes in plans with respect to the exploitation of the site, the uncertainty regarding ease and obtainability of future financings, the imminent commencement of the exploration program and the diamond drilling program, the undertaking of the sampling program, and any expected announcement of preliminary results from initial drilling and survey activities. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and IberAmerican disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

IberAmerican Lithium Corp.

Campbell Becher

inquiries@ialithium.com

647-404-9071

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182169