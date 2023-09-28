

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.37 billion, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $1.67 billion, or $2.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 billion or $2.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $15.99 billion from $15.42 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.37 Bln. vs. $1.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.15 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.66 -Revenue (Q4): $15.99 Bln vs. $15.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.85 - $16.45 Bln



