Rootquotient Technologies: Rootquotient Announces its Strategic Expansion in the UK: Expanding Horizons in Technology and Innovations

Rootquotient, a leading product engineering company, marks a significant milestone in its journey toward global prominence in technology and innovation by strategically expanding into the United Kingdom offering custom software solutions.

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rootquotient, a leading product engineering company, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the United Kingdom. This move signifies a momentous leap forward for Rootquotient, as it sets out to stimulate growth by bringing transformative change within the UK's dynamic technology sector.

Having a strong presence in Canada and India, Rootquotient has already made a name for itself with its exceptional product engineering and product management capabilities. Being a custom software development company, Rootquotient's distinctive approach towards product development has helped business enterprises in addressing tech debt retirement.

The company's expansion into the UK exemplifies its dedication to exploring new horizons, fostering technological growth, and expanding its global footprint. As the company ventures into the new market, it remains committed to its mission of transforming businesses through custom product innovations.

Rooted in the belief that the UK's tech ecosystem is primed for groundbreaking transformation, this expansion heralds an exciting new chapter for the company.

What makes this expansion exciting is the opportunities it brings. Rootquotient is proud to have already begun strategic partnerships with renowned UK brands. These partnerships empower Rootquotient to advance industry standards through collaborative efforts. The company believes true innovation emerges when diverse expertise and resources unite.

Rootquotient is now poised to dive into the UK tech scene, emphasizing exploration and progressive practices. The company remains dedicated to agile development, crafting exceptional UI/UX, and applying proven engineering capabilities.

The UK's diverse industries, spanning Finance, Healthcare, Education, and Retail, present significant opportunities. Rootquotient's proficiency in custom software development suits these sectors' unique requirements.

Guiding this effort is Rootquotient's CEO, Rajagopalan Raghavan, with six years of career experience in the UK. His commitment is evident as he plans to shift his base to the capital, demonstrating his keen interest in actively contributing to delivering excellence in product innovation.

Parthasarathi Raghavan, CTO, emphasized, "The profound insights and extensive expertise that Raj brings will play a key role in nurturing and growing the partnerships within the UK market".

As Rootquotient establishes its foothold in the UK, it builds upon a strong track record of catering to clients across the USA and Canada. This strategic move complements the company's existing ventures across international borders, showcasing Rootquotient's ability to adapt its expertise to the unique technological needs of businesses in the UK.

Rootquotient is a leading product engineering company with expertise in designing and developing custom software products for various industries. With a mission to transform businesses through custom product innovations, Rootquotient follows improved Agile practices to deliver high-quality, innovative, and scalable software products tailored to meet unique needs of the businesses. They are widely recognized for their exceptional product engineering and product management capabilities. Their experience in bridging 20+ skillgaps in software development teams for enterprise clients exemplifies their staff augmentation service capability.

