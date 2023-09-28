

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $118.64 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $125.91 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $7.07 billion from $8.14 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $118.64 Mln. vs. $125.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $7.07 Bln vs. $8.14 Bln last year.



