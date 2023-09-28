RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today reported results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2023.

Highlights:

Net revenues were $7.1 billion, down 13.1% compared with the prior year second quarter.

Retail used unit sales decreased 7.4% and comparable store used unit sales declined 9.0% from the prior year's second quarter; wholesale units declined 11.2% from the prior year's second quarter.

Delivered strong margins in retail and wholesale; gross profit per retail used unit of $2,251, similar to last year's second quarter, and gross profit per wholesale unit of $963, an increase of $82 per unit despite steep market depreciation.

SG&A of $585.7 million decreased 12.1% or $80.3 million from last year's second quarter, driven primarily by continued cost management efforts.

Bought 292,000 vehicles from consumers and dealers, down 14.9% versus last year's second quarter as volume was impacted by steep market depreciation.

CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) income of $135.0 million, down 26.2% from the prior year second quarter due to compression in the net interest margin percentage and a higher provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in average managed receivables. CAF's total interest margin percentage was 6.1%, in line with this year's first quarter.

Net earnings per diluted share of $0.75 versus $0.79 a year ago.

Intend to resume share repurchases in the third quarter of this year.

CEO Commentary:

"We continue to drive sequential improvements in our business despite persistent widespread pressures across the used car industry. Through deliberate steps we are taking to control what we can, we delivered strong retail and wholesale gross profit per unit, reduced SG&A, and stabilized CAF's net interest margin," said Bill Nash, president and chief executive officer. "We celebrate our 30th anniversary this month, a testimony to the enduring strength of our brand. CarMax revolutionized the used car industry by offering integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. Looking ahead, we are once again revolutionizing the industry with a uniquely personalized car-buying experience that will further differentiate us in the used market and positions us to deliver additional growth."

Second Quarter Business Performance Review:

Sales. Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 342,662, a decrease of 9.0% from the prior year's second quarter. Online retail sales(1) accounted for 14% of retail unit sales, compared with 11% in the second quarter of last year. Revenue from online transactions(2), including retail and wholesale unit sales, was $2.2 billion, or approximately 31% of net revenues, up from 30% in last year's second quarter.

Total retail used vehicle unit sales declined 7.4% to 200,825 compared to the prior year's second quarter. Comparable store used unit sales declined 9.0% from the prior year's second quarter, a sequential improvement from the year-over-year declines in the second half of last year and this year's first quarter. We believe vehicle affordability challenges continued to impact our second quarter unit sales performance, as headwinds remained due to widespread inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, tightened lending standards and prolonged low consumer confidence. Total retail used vehicle revenues decreased 11.0% compared with the prior year's second quarter, driven by the decrease in retail used units sold as well as a decrease in average retail selling price, which declined approximately $1,200 per unit, or 4.0%.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales decreased 11.2% to 141,837 versus the prior year's second quarter, a sequential improvement from the year-over-year declines in the second half of last year and this year's first quarter. Total wholesale revenues decreased 21.8% compared with the prior year's second quarter due to a decrease in the average wholesale selling price of approximately $1,300 per unit or 12.3% and the decrease in wholesale units sold.

We bought 292,000 vehicles from consumers and dealers, down 14.9% versus last year's second quarter as volume was impacted by steep market depreciation. Of these vehicles, 273,000 were bought from consumers and 19,000 were bought through dealers, a decrease of 15.5% and 5.3%, respectively, from last year's results.

Other sales and revenues declined by 5.7% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023, representing a decrease of $9.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by an $8.1 million decline in extended protection plan (EPP) revenues reflecting the effect of the decline in retail unit sales.

Gross Profit. Total gross profit was $696.8 million, down 5.5% versus last year's second quarter. Retail used vehicle gross profit declined 8.7%, primarily reflecting the decline in retail unit sales. Retail gross profit per used unit was $2,251, in line with last year's second quarter.

Wholesale vehicle gross profit decreased 2.9% versus the prior year's quarter, reflecting lower wholesale unit volume. Gross profit per unit was $963, an increase of $82 per unit versus last year's second quarter, despite steep market depreciation.

Other gross profit increased 6.4% largely reflecting a $19.6 million year-over-year improvement in service gross profit driven by the efficiency and cost coverage measures that we have put in place. Partially offsetting the service improvement was a decline in EPP profit, as discussed above.

SG&A. Compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023, SG&A expenses decreased 12.1% to $585.7 million. This reduction reflects the continuation of our cost and efficiency efforts that we implemented a year ago. This quarter delivered strong decreases in costs related to staffing, non-CAF uncollectible receivables, advertising, and our level of spend for our technology platforms and strategic initiatives. The change in SG&A was also impacted to a lesser degree by favorable timing in our advertising and technology spend that will impact the back half of this year. Partially offsetting these items was an increase in stock-based compensation expense. SG&A as a percent of gross profit decreased to 84.1% in the second quarter compared to 90.4% in the prior year's second quarter.

CarMax Auto Finance.(3) CAF income decreased 26.2% to $135.0 million, driven by the decline in CAF's net interest margin percentage and a $14.3 million year-over-year increase in the provision for loan losses, which outweighed the growth in CAF's average managed receivables. This quarter's provision was $89.8 million compared to $75.5 million in the prior year's second quarter.

As of August 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was 3.08% of ending managed receivables, down from 3.11% as of May 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance percentage primarily reflected the effect of the previously disclosed tightening of CAF's underwriting standards, partially offset by CAF's modest additional investment in the Tier 2 business and unfavorable performance within the existing portfolio.

CAF's total interest margin percentage, which represents the spread between interest and fees charged to consumers and our funding costs, was 6.1% of average managed receivables, consistent with this year's first quarter but down from 7.3% in the prior year's second quarter, as increases in our customer rates were more than offset by the rising cost of funds. After the effect of 3-day payoffs, CAF financed 42.8% of units sold in the current quarter, up from 41.2% in the prior year's second quarter. CAF's weighted average contract rate was 11.1% in the quarter, up from 9.4% in the second quarter last year.

Share Repurchase Activity. During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we did not repurchase any shares of common stock pursuant to our share repurchase program. As of August 31, 2023, we had $2.45 billion remaining available for repurchase under the outstanding authorization. While we paused the repurchase of our common stock during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we intend to resume share repurchases in the third quarter of this year.

(1) An online retail unit sale is defined as a sale where the customer completes all four of these major transactional activities remotely: reserving the vehicle; financing the vehicle, if needed; trading-in or opting out of a trade in; and creating a remote sales order. (2) Revenue from online transactions is defined as revenue from retail sales that qualify for an online retail sale, as well as any EPP and third-party finance contribution, wholesale sales where the winning bid was an online bid, and all revenue earned by Edmunds. (3) Although CAF benefits from certain indirect overhead expenditures, we have not allocated indirect costs to CAF to avoid making subjective allocation decisions.

Supplemental Financial Information

Amounts and percentage calculations may not total due to rounding.

Sales Components

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Used vehicle sales $ 5,591.1 $ 6,284.1 (11.0 )% $ 11,592.6 $ 13,298.6 (12.8 )% Wholesale vehicle sales 1,322.0 1,690.3 (21.8 )% 2,836.3 3,806.8 (25.5 )% Other sales and revenues: Extended protection plan revenues 101.7 109.8 (7.3 )% 212.9 226.3 (5.9 )% Third-party finance (fees)/income, net (1.5 ) 2.7 (154.4 )% (1.2 ) 6.1 (118.9 )% Advertising & subscription revenues (1) 33.5 34.3 (2.3 )% 64.9 68.7 (5.5 )% Other 27.0 23.6 14.2 % 55.3 49.9 10.7 % Total other sales and revenues 160.7 170.4 (5.7 )% 331.9 351.0 (5.4 )% Total net sales and operating revenues $ 7,073.8 $ 8,144.8 (13.1 )% $ 14,760.9 $ 17,456.4 (15.4 )%

(1) Excludes intersegment revenues that have been eliminated in consolidation.

Unit Sales

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Used vehicles 200,825 216,939 (7.4 )% 418,749 457,889 (8.5 )% Wholesale vehicles 141,837 159,677 (11.2 )% 302,885 345,984 (12.5 )%

Average Selling Prices

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Used vehicles $ 27,500 $ 28,657 (4.0 )% $ 27,374 $ 28,755 (4.8 )% Wholesale vehicles $ 8,923 $ 10,179 (12.3 )% $ 8,977 $ 10,619 (15.5 )%

Vehicle Sales Changes

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Used vehicle units (7.4 )% (6.4 )% (8.5 )% (8.9 )% Used vehicle revenues (11.0 )% 2.9 % (12.8 )% 8.5 % Wholesale vehicle units (11.2 )% (15.1 )% (12.5 )% (6.4 )% Wholesale vehicle revenues (21.8 )% (0.7 )% (25.5 )% 23.8 %

Comparable Store Used Vehicle Sales Changes (1)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Used vehicle units (9.0 )% (8.3 )% (10.3 )% (10.6 )% Used vehicle revenues (12.5 )% 0.4 % (14.4 )% 6.0 %

(1) Stores are added to the comparable store base beginning in their fourteenth full month of operation. Comparable store calculations include results for a set of stores that were included in our comparable store base in both the current and corresponding prior year periods.

Used Vehicle Financing Penetration by Channel (Before the Impact of 3-day Payoffs) (1)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 CAF (2) 46.4 % 44.8 % 45.9 % 44.0 % Tier 2 (3) 18.1 % 21.6 % 19.3 % 23.5 % Tier 3 (4) 6.4 % 6.0 % 6.6 % 6.6 % Other (5) 29.1 % 27.6 % 28.2 % 25.9 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(1) Calculated as used vehicle units financed for respective channel as a percentage of total used units sold. (2) Includes CAF's Tier 2 and Tier 3 loan originations, which represent less than 2% of total used units sold. (3) Third-party finance providers who generally pay us a fee or to whom no fee is paid. (4) Third-party finance providers to whom we pay a fee. (5) Represents customers arranging their own financing and customers that do not require financing.

Selected Operating Ratios

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2023 % (1) 2022 % (1) 2023 % (1) 2022 % (1) Net sales and operating revenues $ 7,073.8 100.0 $ 8,144.8 100.0 $ 14,760.9 100.0 $ 17,456.4 100.0 Gross profit $ 696.8 9.8 $ 737.1 9.1 $ 1,514.2 10.3 $ 1,612.5 9.2 CarMax Auto Finance income $ 135.0 1.9 $ 182.9 2.2 $ 272.3 1.8 $ 387.3 2.2 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 585.7 8.3 $ 666.0 8.2 $ 1,145.5 7.8 $ 1,322.8 7.6 Interest expense $ 31.6 0.4 $ 32.7 0.4 $ 62.1 0.4 $ 61.5 0.4 Earnings before income taxes $ 158.3 2.2 $ 167.6 2.1 $ 465.5 3.2 $ 504.2 2.9 Net earnings $ 118.6 1.7 $ 125.9 1.5 $ 346.9 2.4 $ 378.2 2.2

(1) Calculated as a percentage of net sales and operating revenues.

Gross Profit (1)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Used vehicle gross profit $ 452.1 $ 495.0 (8.7 )% $ 966.7 $ 1,058.5 (8.7 )% Wholesale vehicle gross profit 136.6 140.7 (2.9 )% 304.4 332.3 (8.4 )% Other gross profit 108.1 101.4 6.4 % 243.1 221.7 9.6 % Total $ 696.8 $ 737.1 (5.5 )% $ 1,514.2 $ 1,612.5 (6.1 )%

(1) Amounts are net of intercompany eliminations.

Gross Profit per Unit (1)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ per unit(2) %(3) $ per unit(2) %(3) $ per unit(2) %(3) $ per unit(2) %(3) Used vehicle gross profit per unit $ 2,251 8.1 $ 2,282 7.9 $ 2,309 8.3 $ 2,312 8.0 Wholesale vehicle gross profit per unit $ 963 10.3 $ 881 8.3 $ 1,005 10.7 $ 961 8.7 Other gross profit per unit $ 538 67.2 $ 468 59.6 $ 580 73.2 $ 484 63.2

(1) Amounts are net of intercompany eliminations. Those eliminations had the effect of increasing used vehicle gross profit per unit and wholesale vehicle gross profit per unit and decreasing other gross profit per unit by immaterial amounts. (2) Calculated as category gross profit divided by its respective units sold, except the other category, which is divided by total used units sold. (3) Calculated as a percentage of its respective sales or revenue.

SG&A Expenses (1)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Compensation and benefits: Compensation and benefits, excluding share-based compensation expense $ 305.7 $ 333.8 (8.4 )% $ 636.4 $ 679.0 (6.3 )% Share-based compensation expense 31.3 24.5 27.5 % 66.6 46.8 42.4 % Total compensation and benefits (2) $ 337.0 $ 358.3 (5.9 )% $ 703.0 $ 725.8 (3.1 )% Occupancy costs 67.8 68.8 (1.6 )% 133.9 134.7 (0.6 )% Advertising expense 66.3 82.9 (20.0 )% 138.2 171.8 (19.5 )% Other overhead costs (3) 114.6 156.0 (26.6 )% 170.4 290.5 (41.4 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 585.7 $ 666.0 (12.1 )% $ 1,145.5 $ 1,322.8 (13.4 )% SG&A as a % of gross profit 84.1 % 90.4 % (6.3 )% 75.7 % 82.0 % (6.3 )%

(1) Amounts are net of intercompany eliminations. (2) Excludes compensation and benefits related to reconditioning and vehicle repair service, which are included in cost of sales. (3) Includes IT expenses, non-CAF bad debt, preopening and relocation costs, insurance, charitable contributions, travel and other administrative expenses.

Components of CAF Income and Other CAF Information

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2023 % (1) 2022 % (1) 2023 % (1) 2022 % (1) Interest margin: Interest and fee income $ 416.9 9.6 $ 357.2 8.8 $ 817.4 9.5 $ 703.9 8.8 Interest expense (152.0 ) (3.5 ) (62.5 ) (1.5 ) (294.6 ) (3.4 ) (111.3 ) (1.4 ) Total interest margin 264.9 6.1 294.7 7.3 522.8 6.1 592.6 7.4 Provision for loan losses (89.8 ) (2.1 ) (75.5 ) (1.9 ) (170.7 ) (2.0 ) (133.3 ) (1.7 ) Total interest margin after provision for loan losses 175.1 4.0 219.2 5.4 352.1 4.1 459.3 5.7 Total direct expenses (40.2 ) (0.9 ) (36.3 ) (0.9 ) (79.8 ) (0.9 ) (71.9 ) (0.9 ) CarMax Auto Finance income $ 135.0 3.1 $ 182.9 4.5 $ 272.3 3.2 $ 387.3 4.8 Total average managed receivables $ 17,315.6 $ 16,176.2 $ 17,159.5 $ 15,996.6 Net loans originated $ 2,197.2 $ 2,334.0 $ 4,537.6 $ 4,780.8 Net penetration rate 42.8 % 41.2 % 42.8 % 40.2 % Weighted average contract rate 11.1 % 9.4 % 11.1 % 9.2 % Ending allowance for loan losses $ 538.0 $ 477.5 $ 538.0 $ 477.5 Warehouse facility information: Ending funded receivables $ 4,419.6 $ 2,997.9 $ 4,419.6 $ 2,997.9 Ending unused capacity $ 1,180.4 $ 2,402.1 $ 1,180.4 $ 2,402.1

(1) Annualized percentage of total average managed receivables.

Earnings Highlights

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions except per share data) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net earnings $ 118.6 $ 125.9 (5.8 )% $ 346.9 $ 378.2 (8.3 )% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 159.2 160.2 (0.6 )% 158.9 161.0 (1.3 )% Net earnings per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.79 (5.1 )% $ 2.18 $ 2.35 (7.2 )%

CARMAX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In thousands except per share data) 2023 %(1) 2022 %(1) 2023 %(1) 2022 %(1) SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Used vehicle sales $ 5,591,143 79.0 $ 6,284,085 77.2 $ 11,592,614 78.5 $ 13,298,575 76.2 Wholesale vehicle sales 1,321,975 18.7 1,690,326 20.8 2,836,338 19.2 3,806,843 21.8 Other sales and revenues 160,718 2.3 170,392 2.1 331,947 2.2 351,006 2.0 NET SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES 7,073,836 100.0 8,144,803 100.0 14,760,899 100.0 17,456,424 100.0 COST OF SALES: Used vehicle cost of sales 5,139,034 72.6 5,789,098 71.1 10,625,880 72.0 12,240,108 70.1 Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 1,185,359 16.8 1,549,669 19.0 2,531,897 17.2 3,474,519 19.9 Other cost of sales 52,678 0.7 68,891 0.8 88,967 0.6 129,261 0.7 TOTAL COST OF SALES 6,377,071 90.2 7,407,658 90.9 13,246,744 89.7 15,843,888 90.8 GROSS PROFIT 696,765 9.8 737,145 9.1 1,514,155 10.3 1,612,536 9.2 CARMAX AUTO FINANCE INCOME 134,987 1.9 182,869 2.2 272,345 1.8 387,342 2.2 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 585,694 8.3 666,041 8.2 1,145,531 7.8 1,322,781 7.6 Depreciation and amortization 58,817 0.8 57,692 0.7 117,236 0.8 113,340 0.6 Interest expense 31,585 0.4 32,745 0.4 62,051 0.4 61,520 0.4 Other income (2,630 ) - (4,039 ) - (3,844 ) - (1,940 ) - Earnings before income taxes 158,286 2.2 167,575 2.1 465,526 3.2 504,177 2.9 Income tax provision 39,651 0.6 41,670 0.5 118,593 0.8 126,007 0.7 NET EARNINGS $ 118,635 1.7 $ 125,905 1.5 $ 346,933 2.4 $ 378,170 2.2 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic 158,479 158,801 158,298 159,556 Diluted 159,238 160,218 158,900 161,015 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.79 $ 2.19 $ 2.37 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.79 $ 2.18 $ 2.35

(1) Percents are calculated as a percentage of net sales and operating revenues and may not total due to rounding.

CARMAX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of August 31 February 28 August 31 (In thousands except share data) 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 521,098 $ 314,758 $ 56,772 Restricted cash from collections on auto loans receivable 534,792 470,889 533,253 Accounts receivable, net 271,874 298,783 402,452 Inventory 3,839,286 3,726,142 4,671,685 Other current assets 219,321 230,795 208,297 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,386,371 5,041,367 5,872,459 Auto loans receivable, net 16,999,750 16,341,791 15,961,213 Property and equipment, net 3,538,683 3,430,914 3,312,605 Deferred income taxes 111,919 80,740 93,057 Operating lease assets 540,718 545,677 530,285 Goodwill 141,258 141,258 141,258 Other assets 581,462 600,989 559,666 TOTAL ASSETS $ 27,300,161 $ 26,182,736 $ 26,470,543 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 932,068 $ 826,592 $ 928,749 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 513,137 478,964 482,361 Accrued income taxes 103 - - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 55,441 53,287 48,783 Current portion of long-term debt 312,230 111,859 112,504 Current portion of non-recourse notes payable 507,409 467,609 559,792 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,320,388 1,938,311 2,132,189 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 1,608,724 1,909,361 2,511,417 Non-recourse notes payable, excluding current portion 16,475,698 15,865,776 15,534,801 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 516,839 523,828 512,542 Other liabilities 372,853 332,383 365,367 TOTAL LIABILITIES 21,294,502 20,569,659 21,056,316 Commitments and contingent liabilities SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.50 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 158,655,733 and 158,079,033 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively 79,328 79,040 79,022 Capital in excess of par value 1,777,707 1,713,074 1,684,408 Accumulated other comprehensive income 78,597 97,869 31,999 Retained earnings 4,070,027 3,723,094 3,618,798 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,005,659 5,613,077 5,414,227 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 27,300,161 $ 26,182,736 $ 26,470,543

CARMAX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended August 31 (In thousands) 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 346,933 $ 378,170 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 126,971 137,903 Share-based compensation expense 69,445 47,010 Provision for loan losses 170,672 133,343 Provision for cancellation reserves 45,199 59,208 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (24,845 ) 800 Other 3,868 9,713 Net decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable, net 26,909 158,532 Inventory (113,144 ) 452,884 Other current assets 33,431 79,188 Auto loans receivable, net (828,631 ) (804,855 ) Other assets (6,668 ) (31,703 ) Net increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and accrued income taxes 132,566 (74,986 ) Other liabilities (43,826 ) (65,618 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (61,120 ) 479,589 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (210,167 ) (204,463 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,247 84 Purchases of investments (3,236 ) (5,428 ) Sales and returns of investments 405 2,492 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (211,751 ) (207,315 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuances of long-term debt 134,600 2,412,900 Payments on long-term debt (240,093 ) (3,057,565 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (10,650 ) (10,240 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (7,810 ) (9,883 ) Issuances of non-recourse notes payable 6,179,929 8,230,501 Payments on non-recourse notes payable (5,532,403 ) (7,576,056 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (4,143 ) (325,168 ) Equity issuances 27,534 13,282 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 546,964 (322,229 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 274,093 (49,955 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 951,004 803,618 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,225,097 $ 753,663

