Hydrostor has signed a deal with miner Perilya to build a 200 MW/1,600 MWh advanced compressed air energy storage facility in a disused mine cavity in New South Wales, Australia.From pv magazine Australia Hydrostor - a Canadian company with patented advanced compressed air energy storage technology (A-CAES) designed to provide long-duration energy storage - has signed a binding agreement with Perilya to leverage existing assets at the Potosi mine site near Broken Hill, New South Wales, to support the construction of the Silver City Energy Storage Project. The estimated AUD 652 million ($415 million) ...

