OTC Markets Group Welcomes Surge Battery Metals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: NILI; OTCQX: NILIF), a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Surge Battery Metals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Surge Battery Metals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NILIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director commented: "We are very pleased to advance to the OTCQX in order to provide our US investors with enhanced value in trading our securities".

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada, USA whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The Company's flagship project, the Nevada North Lithium Project, is located in the Granite Range, southwest of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters and a width of 400 meters which intersected an average grade, applying a 1,000 ppm cut off of 3,254 ppm. The 2023 drill program is underway and is designed to expand the current 1,620 meters strike length to more than 3,500 meters and the width to 950 meters. Initial assay results from the first hole of the 2023 season averaged 4,067 ppm lithium at a 1,000 cut off.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com