First of the zero-emissions ambulances is now in service through partnership with Stockport NHS Foundation Trust

DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that its UK-based subsidiary, Ambulnz Community Partners, is adding six electric ambulances to their fleet. Through a partnership with Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, the first of these electric ambulances went into operational service this month. Non-emergency patients can now be transported to and from Stepping Hill Hospital in the environmentally friendly vehicle. Plans to operationalize the full fleet of electric ambulances are underway.

The new community ambulance will help Stockport NHS Foundation Trust towards the targets of its Green Plan introduced in 2022, which includes ambitions for a 75% cut in business travel emissions by 2030, and a reduction of overall greenhouse emissions of 85% by 2032.

The new vehicle has the same capabilities as diesel community ambulances and a range of approximately 120 miles before it needs recharging. Electric ambulances also cost less to run and maintain, meaning better long-term value for the health service.

Natalie Lamb, managing director of Ambulnz Community Partners, commented: "I am delighted to be implementing our first electric ambulance into Stockport. This is one of six electric ambulances we are welcoming into our fleet over the next few months and represents our organizational commitment to help the NHS meet its net zero targets."

Cathy Lloyd, directorate manager of operational support for Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, added: "We're absolutely dedicated to reducing our carbon transport emissions to help us support the environment, and we're very pleased our partners at Ambulnz are now helping us to meet this commitment. The new electric community ambulance and its crew are now providing safe, effective transport for our patients in a way which is healthier for the planet as well."

Proudly owned by DocGo, Ambulnz Community Partners is a growing network of local community ambulance services providing high-quality urgent and planned care. Their fleet will soon be approximately 8% all-electric.

DocGo's UK operations include 15 locations, about 711 operational staff members, and approximately 348 ambulances. In 2022, DocGo introduced the first ever all-electric ambulance in the United States, as part of its plan to continue expanding their environmentally friendly medical transport offerings.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo disrupts the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's proprietary, AI-powered technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit docgo.com.

