Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to update the market with respect to results from the Company's summer exploration program at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Highlights:

Goldshore field crews have identified five unique gold mineralization trends including two polymetallic Au-Cu trends across the Moss Gold Project through a combination of ionic leach soil sampling and property wide field mapping with a combined strike of over 35 kilometers. Recent rock sample results include:

Moss Trend - 9.59 g/t Au and 60.6 g/t Ag plus 5.0 g/t Au, 96.2 g/t Ag, and 0.98% Cu from samples in diorite-hosted shears along strike from the current Mineral Resource 24.9 g/t Au and 9.99g/t Ag from samples of strongly altered dacite 200m south of the Moss Main zone, representing a new parallel zone.

Kawa Trend - 33.7 g/t Au, 0.64% Zn and 75.3ppm Mo from sheared diorite/volcanic contacts within a new 6.5 kilometer long belt.

Hamlin Trend - has been expanded to become an 8 kilometer long polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu-Mo belt with values including 0.73g/t Au, 0.14% Cu, 7.6 ppm Bi and 7.1 ppm Te.

Coldstream Trend - has been widened to 800 meters through the discovery of parallel structures assaying 1.07 g/t Au and 0.98% Zn. 9.79 g/t Au from mafic-hosted carbonate shear veins at the "Benton" prospect, east of the East Coldstream deposit.

Vanguard Trend - 3.97% Cu, 1.73g/t Au and 19.1 g/t Ag plus 2.94 g/t Au in a 9 kilometer long belt of polymetallic VMS Cu-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization that is now found to be 120 meters wide through discovery of additional lenses.

President and CEO Brett Richards stated: "We have previously stated our confidence to the market that the Moss Project of c.183Mt containing an inferred resource of 6M oz Au at 1.02g/t (with 55% of the deposit hosting a shear domain at 1.84 g/t)1 could be the start to uncovering multiple deposits of gold mineralization, and polymetallic mineralization on our land package. The targets that we have identified and now sampled need to be drill tested to prove their voracity, and to provide a clearer picture on how best to prioritize the many targets we have previously highlighted to the market. The 30km trend of mineralization at Moss confirms the exciting potential of identifying and growing a large, multi-generational mining camp in the Shebandowan Greenstone belt."

Field Program Update

Goldshore embarked on a property wide field reconnaissance program in June 2022 - in the background to drilling - exploring the numerous unexplained geophysical anomalies and under explored gold and base metal showings. This program accelerated over the last several months. The field crews have compiled a systematic interpretation of the project geology, structure, alteration, and mineralization across the Project. Through this investigation and in combination with a substantial ionic soil leach program, the historic gold showings and newly discovered mineralization have resolved to be part of five distinct mineralized trends, including two polymetallic trends.





Figure 1: Selective results from the ongoing Moss Gold Project field program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/182187_91336834b4b0fbf9_002full.jpg

The Moss Trend has been confirmed over an 8-kilometer strike containing the existing resource. The mineralization is dominantly hosted in anastomosing shears through an extensive altered diorite package. This zone is consistent with a belt of magnetic low bodies (altered intrusions) adjacent to folded magnetic highs (magnetic-bearing wall rocks) that present a belt with a high competency and redox contrast. Recent work has discovered elevated copper and silver mineralization towards the southwestern extents with recent rock samples returning values including 9.59 g/t Au and 60.6 g/t Ag, 5.0 g/t Au plus 96.2 g/t Ag, and 0.98% Cu. Samples of strongly altered dacite 200m south of the Moss Main zone returned assays of 24.9 g/t Au and 9.99g/t Ag, representing a new parallel zone. The field results confirm the interpretation from the step out and deep drilling at the Moss Gold Project that the mineralized corridor is at least 1,000 meters wide.

The Kawa Trend lies approximately 2 kilometers south of, and parallel to, the Moss Trend over a 6.5-kilometer strike length with a confirmed width of 550m. It has a similar magnetic character as the Moss Trend and mapping has shown that mineralization is hosted within and along a sheared diorite/volcanic contact. We therefore expect the Kawa Trend to have the same potential as the Moss Trend. Partial assays results have been received for this area with values including 33.7g/t Au.

The known Hamlin Trend has been extended by 4 kilometers to the east to form an 8-kilometer-long belt of polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu-Mo mineralization with a confirmed width from 400 to 700 meters. Recent expanded ICP analysis indicate additional Bi and Te potential. Partial assays results have been received for this area with values including 0.73g/t Au, 0.14% Cu, 7.6 ppm Bi and 7.1 ppm Te.

The Coldstream Trend containing the East Coldstream deposit has a confirmed strike of 3.5 kilometers hosted by late shearing within altered mafic volcanics and includes the historic North Coldstream Cu-Co mine. Recent exploration has discovered parallel mineralized shears within the northern intermediate volcanics expanding the width potential of the mineralization with rock sample assays returning values including 1.07 g/t Au and 0.98% Zn.

The Vanguard Trend has an established 9-kilometer strike length of polymetallic VMS Cu-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization linking with the Iris Lake Au prospect through a series of untested geophysical conductors. Results from the recent exploration have discovered additional parallel gold bearing shears north of the main Vanguard showing and ignored by much of the historical exploration giving it width of 120 meters. Partial assays results have been received for this area with values including 3.97% Cu, 1.73g/t Au and 19.1 g/t Ag and 2.94 g/t Au.

Additional poorly understood prospects defined by historical prospecting and known to host Cu-Au mineralization have been confirmed toward the east, west, and south of the East Coldstream deposit with assay results including 9.79 g/t Au. Future exploration programs will focus on better understanding this mineralization and its potential.

Pete Flindell, VP Exploration for Goldshore, said "Goldshore's geologists have done an excellent job of mapping and sampling through challenging terrain to uncover the additional mineralized potential of the Moss Gold Project. This includes ionic leach soil sampling across muskeg to understand the character of concealed structural targets. These results speak to district-scale potential of the Moss Gold Project."

Corporate Announcement

Heather Laxton has resigned from the Goldshore board of directors with immediate effect. Heather was a nominee of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. and served on the Board since the listing of the Company.

Qualified Persons

Peter Flindell, P.Geo., MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice President - Exploration of the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns 100% of the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome is currently a large shareholder of Goldshore with an approximate 19% equity position in the Company. Well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is positioned to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report - Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Lake Project, Ontario, Canada, dated effective May 5, 2023.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182187