

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $155 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $8.46 billion from $9.03 billion last year.



Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $155 Mln. vs. $315 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.32 -Revenue (Q4): $8.46 Bln vs. $9.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.4 - $9.0 Bln



