BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.: BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. ("BitMine" or "the Company") (OTCQX:BMNR) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of BMNR. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to a much greater audience of investors.

The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade BMNR. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BMNR/quote

"We are excited to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, as this will broaden our potential investor base, and make our stock available to a higher percentage of the investing public" confirmed Jonathan Bates, BitMine CEO. "We thank OTC Markets and are very happy to qualify for their highest market tier."

BitMine expects to provide updates on its operations in the coming weeks, as it continues to deploy miners at its sites in Texas and Trinidad.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.

BitMine is a blockchain technology company that is building out industrial scale digital asset mining, equipment sales and hosting operations. The Company's primary business is data center focused, both mining Bitcoin for its own account as well as hosting third-party Bitcoin mining servers. Our facilities are primarily designed and constructed for housing advanced mining equipment. Our data centers contain power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management (heat dissipation and airflow management), redundant connectivity, 24/7 security, as well as software which provide infrastructure management and custom firmware that boost performance and energy efficiency. Our data centers primarily utilize immersion cooling technology. Immersion cooling is the process of submerging computer components (or full servers) in a thermally, but not electrically, conductive liquid (dielectric coolant) allowing higher heat transfer performance than air and many other benefits. Immersion cooling can be up to 95% more efficient than standard air cooling, producing an estimated PUE (power usage effectiveness) of 1.05. This cooler environment has been shown to extend machine lives by 30% or longer.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Contact:

Jonathan Bates

Chairman and CEO

info@bitminetech.io

SOURCE: BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788161/bitmine-immersion-technologies-inc-announces-the-commencement-of-otcqx-trading