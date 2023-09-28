Buyer Group International, Inc. Wraps a Two-Day Field Trip of Project Shambhala in the Company of Representatives From the Wyoming State Geological Survey and the United States Geological Survey

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is delighted to report the successful conclusion of a two-day visit to Project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming, which included the participation of personnel from the WSGS and USGS government agencies.

The visit was conducted under the guidance of Justin Mistikawy from Hard Rock Consulting LLC and Steven Cyros, who serves as the Head of Exploration for Buyer Group International, Inc. Please find attached a comprehensive PDF document providing an in-depth summary of the Shambhala Field Trip: Shambhala Field Trip Handout PDF - https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/technical-reports.

In addition to this, Buyer Group expresses great excitement about the pending USGS magnetic and radiometric surveys conducted throughout the Medicine Bow Mountains as part of a USGS federally funded project that will yield high-resolution three-dimensional representations of geology to depths over 3280 feet (1 kilometer) below the surface. The 3D models and maps produced from the survey will help understand the distribution of groundwater, mineral, and energy resources, as well as the potential for natural hazards. Additional information regarding this testing can be accessed on the official Twitter account of the United States Geological Survey (USGS). After the completion of data processing for the entire area, the collected information will be prepared for public dissemination through the USGS data portal. This will provide invaluable information to the public and save the company a tremendous amount of capital in testing costs.

Justin Mistikawy of Hard Rock Consulting, LLC, quoted "The Shambhala Project is one of the most geologically and historically unique projects I've had the opportunity to work on in my young career. I cannot wait to see how this geologic mystery reveals itself. The late August meeting between the Wyoming State Geological Survey, Hard Rock Consulting, and BYRG epitomizes the value of combining government and private sector perspectives in the mining industry. This combined effort will undeniably yield high-quality data that will be of great value to all parties."

Following the successful conclusion of the two-day visit, CEO Dave Bryant of Buyer Group International, Inc. expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to host a team of esteemed experts at the Shambhala project. "Special recognition should be extended to Justin Mistikawy from HRC for his exceptional efforts that surpass expectations, a characteristic that appears to be consistently demonstrated in all his endeavors. We aimed to present ourselves in the most conductive manner to both the state and the USGS, and we have successfully achieved this objective, mostly due to the efforts of Justin. We are extremely thankful to have him and HRC as collaborators on our team." David went on to say, "In my last phone call with the organization, I appreciated the expressed interest of the Wyoming State Geological Survey. I am personally very happy that this group donated its time showing and assisting with collecting material samples in effort to improve the knowledge of the public in the region surrounding the Shambhala Project."

Linked Here is a short video collage of our Field Trip: CLICK HERE: https://youtu.be/85PXeQfOLbM

Dave Bryant further elaborated, expressing that the organization had just fulfilled financial obligations to both HRC and AAL. "With the forthcoming completion of this task, we are approaching the conclusion of Phase 1 in a series of phases ultimately aimed at developing a mineral resource estimate for the Shambhala Project. After receiving the laboratory results from AAL, HRC will proceed in compiling the final Phase 1 report. This report will serve as the basis for our subsequent actions, as we will promptly initiate Phase 2, which will include preparation of an NI 43-101 technical report to present the conceptual geologic model for the project as well as recommendations regarding future drilling exploration."

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

To learn more about Buyer Group International, Inc. also visit:

Corporate Website: https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/buyergroupinc

Corporate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/byrg/

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buyergroupinternationalinc/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091509813233

OTC Stock Market Information: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/overview

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/disclosure

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.

Phone: 214-810-1317

Email: byrg.group@gmail.com

SOURCE: Buyer Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788165/buyer-group-international-inc-wraps-a-two-day-field-trip-of-project-shambhala-in-the-company-of-representatives-from-the-wyoming-state-geological-survey-wsgs-and-the-united-states-geological-survey-usgs