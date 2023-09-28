Routora Launches AI-Driven Route Planning App: Faster Multi-Stop Routes for Google/Apple Maps Users

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Dallas-based route optimization company Routora announced today the launch of their long-awaited mobile app. Utilizing AI technology, the Routora app automatically reorders drivers' stops to give them faster, more cost-efficient multi-stop routes. These optimized routes are then uploaded directly into the drivers' navigation app of choice: Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze.

Over the past year, Routora's Chrome extension made waves in the navigation space, accumulating 20,000+ drivers and saving them over 1 million miles. However, many users have been eagerly awaiting a mobile version of the Chrome extension. Today the app is officially available to download on both iOS and Android.

"We're giving drivers the ability to easily save time on the road and money spent on fuel, all from the palm of their hand," says Routora Co-founder and CEO Tom Vazhekatt.





Meeting Drivers' Needs

In today's world of navigation and route planning, there's a common frustration that has lingered for far too long. Despite their sophistication, most mapping platforms don't technically optimize your multi-stop routes. They offer you a single path from point A to point B, but what about when you have several stops in between? If you enter stops A, B, C, D, and E, Google and Apple Maps give you a route but only in that specific order. However, a faster route could be a different order like A, C, B, D, and E. This leads to drivers taking longer routes-spending more time on the road and money on gas. Routora, which started as a dorm room side project by students at Notre Dame and UT Dallas, is a game-changer for drivers because it automatically reorders their stops for them to generate faster routes.

Features at a Glance

Smart Route Optimization: Arranges your stops in the best order for maximum efficiency.

Fuel Cost Calculator: Know exactly how much you'll save in fuel costs for each optimized route.

Google, Apple, Waze Integration: Once your route is optimized within Routora, it's seamlessly transferred to your preferred navigation app.

Multiple Transport Modes: Whether you're driving, cycling, or walking, Routora has optimization options for each.

Save & Retrieve: Easily store and access your optimized routes when needed.

Biggest Winners

Whether you're traveling, running errands, planning a road trip, or simply someone who values their time, this app is designed for you. However, this is a particularly big win for drivers in the gig economy. With a surge in online shopping, the need for independent contractors in the delivery space has grown tremendously over the past few years. This has led to the emergence of programs such as Amazon Flex, Walmart Spark, Shipt, and Roadie. Since these drivers use their own car and gas money to do deliveries, there is a significant need for a solution that minimizes trips to the gas station. The bottom line is that it's a huge pain for drivers with lots of stops over large, unfamiliar areas to try and reorder them by hand. Through the use of AI technology, Routora enables drivers to enter the stops they intend to visit, and then optimizes their route with the simple tap of a button.

A Greener Future

In an era where sustainability is at the forefront of global concerns, the Routora mobile app is a step in the right direction for eco-conscious travelers. This app seems to be popular amongst individuals and companies looking for more sustainable solutions for travel. Navigating through the Routora website, the mission is clear: empower users to navigate the world more efficiently while minimizing their carbon footprint. Routora embodies a future where innovative technology and environmental responsibility intersect.

