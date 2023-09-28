Stella Terra vehicle will use PPG CORACHAR fire protection coatings

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a partnership with a student organization from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands to develop the Stella Terra, believed to be the world's first off-road car powered by the energy of the sun, making it independent of charging stations and paved roads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928941066/en/

PPG has announced a partnership with Eindhoven University of Technology to develop the Stella Terra, the world's first off-road solar-powered car. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of its recent $5 million commitment to environmental sustainability education, PPG is providing a grant of $37,000 (35,000 euros) to the Solar Team Eindhoven. The company is also supplying its PPG CORACHAR fire protection coating to protect the vehicle's lithium (Li)-ion battery pack. The Stella Terra has been designed to withstand the harsh conditions of off-roading, and in October the team will depart for Morocco, where it will undergo extensive testing, including in the Sahara desert.

"A risk of Li-ion batteries is that they can experience thermal runaway," said Wisse Bos, team manager of Solar Team Eindhoven. "While the probability of this failure occurring is rather slim, we decided to partner with PPG to minimize the effects of such a severe accident. PPG's cutting-edge innovations on battery coatings make it possible for Terra's drivers and its surroundings to evacuate in a worst-case scenario by stalling the spread of a battery fire."

PPG CoraChar battery fire protection coatings are intumescent they expand in the presence of high heat or fire to provide an insulating layer to protect from thermal damage. The coatings cover a wide range of applications and leverage PPG's experience with industrial and commercial fire protection, improve light-weighting, increasing battery performance, and supporting passenger and first-responder safety in case of a fire.

"The project supports PPG's goals of developing sustainably advantaged technologies and supporting sustainability education," said Thierry Destruhaut, PPG customer sustainability business partner, Automotive OEM Coatings. "Through this investment, we aim to support educational activities related to clean energy and the future of mobility and help prepare the next generation of leaders to understand the impacts of climate change."

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $16.2 million in 2022, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 35 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

ABOUT SOLAR TEAM EINDHOVEN

Solar Team Eindhoven is a student team from the Eindhoven University of Technology dedicated to developing innovative, efficient solar-powered cars. With their groundbreaking designs and engineering capabilities, they aim to pave the way for a sustainable future. For more information about the Stella Terra Solar Car project, visit: https://solarteameindhoven.nl/

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

CoraChar is a trademark and the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928941066/en/

Contacts:

PPG Media Contact:

Andrew Wood

Corporate Communications

+31 6 51216579

awood@ppg.com