Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the Emerging Growth Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company's Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Emerging Growth Conference, to be held virtually from October 4-5, 2023.



The Emerging Growth Conference

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Presntation Time: 9:40 AM ET

Registration Link: click here

The webcast of the presentation will also be available through the conference portaland on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel. The replay of the presentation will be accessible in the "Investors" section of the company's website, https://www.therivabio.com, under "Events."

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

