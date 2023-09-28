Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
WKN: A3DMG6 | ISIN: US87164U4094 | Ticker-Symbol: SFY
Tradegate
28.09.23
13:50 Uhr
0,472 Euro
-0,016
-3,28 %
28.09.2023 | 14:10
Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the Emerging Growth Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company's Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Emerging Growth Conference, to be held virtually from October 4-5, 2023.

The Emerging Growth Conference
Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Presentation Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
Presntation Time: 9:40 AM ET
Registration Link: click here

The webcast of the presentation will also be available through the conference portaland on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel. The replay of the presentation will be accessible in the "Investors" section of the company's website, https://www.therivabio.com, under "Events."

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.
Theriva Biologics.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608
Source: Theriva Biologics, Inc.


