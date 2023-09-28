Alpha Blue Ocean (ABO) and Energía, Innovación y Desarrollo Fotovoltaico, S.A., (EiDF) have entered into a €20 million financing agreement. ABO is a multi-family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse Hugo Pingray and a leader in alternative finance worldwide.

This agreement cements EiDF Solar's financial stability, enabling it to address its current financial needs while optimizing its financial structure. The strategic balance between debt and equity ensures long-term viability, sustainable growth, and will support the company's pipeline of projects.

This partnership between ABO and EiDF Solar underscores ABO's commitment to supporting innovative and sustainable energy solutions, ensuring a brighter and more environmentally responsible future.

Fernando Romero Martinez, CEO at EIDF: "EIDF Solar is committed to delivering on our developments in each of our business units and ABO's contribution to this commitment is important in the medium and long term for the company"

Hugo Pingray, Co-Chief Investment Officer at ABO: "Renewable energy continues to create value in the current macroeconomic context. It is the ideal time to deploy our capital. We firmly believe in management's ability to create long-term shareholder value."

Peter Harrison, Senior Investment Associate at ABO: "We are pleased to support Spain's leading provider of self-consumption photovoltaic installations for businesses. With this financing we support the growth of EiDF, which continues to add projects to its pipeline"

About Alpha Blue Ocean Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is the leading player in alternative finance in Europe. In 6 years, the group founded by Pierre Vannineuse has entered financing engagements for a total deal value of more than $2 billion, in over more than 110 transactions across fifteen different jurisdictions.

About EiDF Solar: EiDF Solar is a leading player in the renewable energy sector, specializing in the installation of solar panels for industrial self-consumption. Committed to environmental sustainability, EiDF Solar aims to provide clean and reliable energy sources to power a greener tomorrow.

