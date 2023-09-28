Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTPI), a company focused on expanding consumer access to medication through over the counter (OTC) pathway, announces today that Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XVI. The conference is being held on October 3 - 5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI

Presentation Date: October 4, 2023

Time: 9:30am PT (Track 4)

Webcast Link: https://me23.sequireevents.com/

A replay will be available on the Company's website following the conference at.

https://investors.petrospharma.com/events-presentations

Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a leading innovator in the emerging self-care market driving expanded access to key prescription pharmaceuticals as Over the Counter or nonprescription treatment options. Currently, Petros is pursing increased access for its flagship prescription ED therapy, STENDRA, for potential OTC or nonprescription designation. If ultimately approved and designated by the FDA for OTC or nonprescription access, STENDRA may be the first in its class to achieve the designation, also establishing company know how as a proven platform for other prospective prescription therapeutics.

