GBQ Joins Apptega's Growing Network of Firms Dedicated to Building World-Class Compliance Programs

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / GBQ Partners LLC (GBQ), a top 100 tax, accounting and consulting firm headquartered in Columbus, OH, today announced that it will leverage Apptega's end-to-end platform to deliver cybersecurity compliance assessments and program management through its rapidly expanding Information Technology (IT) Services practice.

With the seamless integration of Apptega's comprehensive platform, GBQ now delivers a holistic solution that empowers its advisory teams to conduct real-time assessments of clients' adherence to stringent regulatory and privacy frameworks. Moreover, this partnership provides clients with essential tools and expert guidance, ensuring their ongoing compliance as risks and requirements evolve.

Where most professional and managed service providers rely on manual, spreadsheet-based approaches to measure, track and report on cybersecurity compliance for their clients, forward-thinking firms like GBQ are turning to innovative technologies like Apptega to automate much of the traditionally time-consuming and highly complex work that building and managing compliance programs entail.

Doug Davidson, GBQ's Director of Information Technology Services, emphasized the significance of strengthening clients' security and privacy without compromising operational efficiency. "We take pride in our ability to empower growth of our clients' businesses through our partnership with Apptega, offering the essential platform to strengthen clients' cybersecurity postures while minimizing business disruptions," he said.

Apptega, among the leading governance, risk and compliance platforms, enables security-focused IT providers and in-house security teams to build and manage robust compliance programs aligned to a large and growing library of industry-standard frameworks. To date, Apptega customers run more than 12,000 cybersecurity compliance programs globally.

"We couldn't be more excited to join with GBQ to help their clients quickly and affordably meet the compliance demands of legal and regulatory regimes that grow more sophisticated and onerous by the day," said Armistead Whitney, Apptega CEO. "We're proud to partner with an organization committed to empowering people and businesses in part by ensuring their most valuable assets are protected."

About GBQ

For 70 years and counting, GBQ has been at the forefront of empowering clients through innovative tax, accounting, and consulting strategies. The firm's IT Services team of builders, breakers, operators, and auditors, working in conjunction with a top 100 CPA firm, delivers tailored technology solutions with a business-oriented mindset focused on maximizing investments and managing data to build trust, drive growth and mitigate risks.

Who is empowering your growth? Engage, learn and grow with GBQ online and through your preferred social media platform.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various cybersecurity categories, Apptega is the end-to-end GRC platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage world-class cybersecurity and compliance programs for their clients simply, quickly, and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSPs and MSSPs, who are growing lucrative security practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

