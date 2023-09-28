TheGuarantors Welcomes Amanjot Khaira as CPTO to Spearhead Product and Technology Initiatives

Amanjot Khaira sets sights on advancing Zero-Gap Renters Insurance platform

Khaira most recently served as Chief Product Officer for CoverWallet where he was one of its earliest employees and helped scale the startup through exit, launching three business lines across various regions. After its acquisition by Aon in 2020, CoverWallet's revenue grew 10x as Khaira grew the product management organization to 50 people.

This move comes at a moment that TheGuarantors is expanding its product suite beyond its core products, Rent Coverage and Deposit Coverage, and launching its latest offering: Zero-Gap Renters Insurance. In addition to making renters insurance available for residents to purchase, the platform automates renter insurance verifications for site teams and safeguards landlords against potential policy lapses throughout the entire lease term.

Since launch, Zero-Gap Renters Insurance has shown fast adoption with 40% month-on-month ARR growth. Khaira will focus on its continued development as well as additional product innovations.

"We're thrilled to have Aman join us. His extensive experience in engineering and product management is precisely what we need as we grow our product suite for multifamily stakeholders," said Julien Bonneville, CEO & founder of TheGuarantors.

Khaira received his MBA from Harvard Business School and degrees from Cornell University and Thapar University in India.

On joining TheGuarantors, Khaira said, "TheGuarantors' growth and mission mirror my own journey to the U.S. and the housing challenges I once faced. I'm thrilled to join this dynamic team and contribute to the next phase of growth."

TheGuarantors is continuing to grow and is hiring across multiple departments. To learn more about the company and available career opportunities, please visit www.theguarantors.com/careers.

About TheGuarantors

TheGuarantors has been building innovative products for multifamily real estate since 2015. Zero-Gap Renters Insurance, the latest offering, joins the likes of Rent Coverage and Deposit Coverage, each designed to benefit both renters and owners and operators. For more details visit www.theguarantors.com.

