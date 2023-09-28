US Vanadium Holding Company LLC: Vanadium Industry Veteran Vincent Rocco Joins US Vanadium

HOT SPRINGS, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / US Vanadium ("USV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Vincent Rocco has joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.





Vincent Rocco

Vincent Rocco is US Vanadium's New VP of Sales & Marketing





Mr. Rocco has worked in the vanadium and strategic metals industries for more than 30 years. Prior to joining US Vanadium, he served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AMG Titanium Alloys and Coatings of New Castle, Penn., where he was responsible for annual sales of more than $30 million. Previously, he served in various senior positions with these companies: VSMPO Tirus US; Ametek Reading Alloys; ASKO Inc.; Evraz Stratcor, Inc.; SKF USA; SMS Comcast; and Orbital Sciences Corp.

Mr. Rocco received his M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh and his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University.

"We are very pleased to welcome such a highly experienced industry veteran as Vince to the US Vanadium team," said Mark A. Smith, Chairman of US Vanadium. "Vince is a well-known and highly respected leader in the vanadium and related specialty metal sectors, and we look forward to having him on our team as our U.S. facilities continue to ramp up production of high-purity vanadium oxide and vanadium-based specialty chemicals."

More information on U.S. Vanadium, and vanadium technologies in general, can be seen on U.S. Vanadium's website: https://www.usvanadium.com.

About U.S. Vanadium LLC

U.S. Vanadium produces and sells a range of specialty vanadium chemicals, including the highest-purity vanadium pentoxide ("V2O5") and vanadium trioxide ("V2O3") in the world, and ultra-high-purity electrolyte for vanadium flow batteries from its flagship facility in Hot Springs, Arkansas USA. The company is comprised of global leaders and investors in specialty chemicals and strategic materials, including in the mining, processing, purification, and sales and distribution of vanadium specialty chemicals. For more information, please go here: https://www.usvanadium.com/.

