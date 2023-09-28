BlueWhale Research Announces New Executive Hires

Two industry veterans join the team providing specialized and innovative demand generation services to leading B2B Technology organizations.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / BlueWhale Research, Inc., a trusted provider of specialized and innovative demand generation services to leading B2B Technology organizations, today announced growth in its senior leadership team with the strategic appointment of two industry veterans, effective immediately. These new additions to the Company underscore BlueWhale Research's commitment to growth and innovation promising to enhance the value available to B2B technology marketing, sales, and revenue teams worldwide.





John Connell, joining as Chief Product Officer, brings extensive knowledge and expertise to BlueWhale. With more than two decades of leadership experience in the B2B information industry, John is especially equipped to drive strategic initiatives, accelerate growth through data and product innovation, increase market awareness of the Company, and generate new value for the marketing and sales professionals in BlueWhale's business technology vendor customer base.

Kevin Flint, the Company's additional appointment, fills the newly-created role of General Manager, Agencies and Media Partnerships. Kevin possesses a rich background in directing media strategy, account management, and innovation for leading B2B agencies and media companies. He will be instrumental in advancing the adoption of BlueWhale's growing product portfolio by the most influential and successful agency partners globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Connell and Kevin Flint to the Company," said James Oberhausen, President and General Manager of BlueWhale Research. "Their exceptional leadership and industry expertise align perfectly with our vision for growth and expanded value to customers. We are proud that the durability and positive trajectory of our business has allowed us to invest in our Team with these appointments. The future for our Company and our customers is very bright."

John Connell expressed his enthusiasm about joining BlueWhale, "I have experienced most if not all sides of our dynamic industry throughout my career. For a long time, I have admired BlueWhale's commitment to peerless customer service, focused innovation, and corporate integrity. The Company stands apart in these areas and in many other ways. I am proud to be here and I am eager to help steer the organization through its continued journey."

Kevin Flint added, "The value BlueWhale delivers to agencies and their clients is proven and immense. I am thrilled to be joining to maintain and grow the very specialized services that agencies need in an evolving market. I can't think of a company better equipped to give agency partners exactly what they need for reliable, high-quality, and honest client outcomes."

About BlueWhale Research, Inc.:

BlueWhale advances B2B conversation and engagement by combining the largest sources of business identities with the leading sources of predictive intent and intelligence. Our specialized IP provides effective data verification and delivery insulated by rigorous data protection and compliance. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation that gets B2B revenue teams closer to the close, we have been at the forefront of demand generation since 2013.

