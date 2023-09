Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instruments with effect from September 29, 2023. The loans will be registered at STO Government Bonds. ISIN code: SE0020996940 Short name: RGKT 2401 Trading code: RGKT_2401 Last trading day: 2024-01-17 Reimbursement date: 2024-01-17 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.