IR Labs Inc.: Women in Mining British Columbia Unveils New Look and Strategic Vision for the Future

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Women in Mining British Columbia ("WIMBC" the "Organization") is excited to announce a rebranding effort that ushers in a new era for the Organization. This strategic initiative reflects WIMBC's commitment to aligning its identity with its forward-looking vision and mission, bringing fresh energy to its role in connecting, educating, and empowering the mining community across British Columbia.

Founded to foster connections and support women in the industry, WIMBC has made substantial strides over the years. Now, through this rebranding initiative, WIMBC is positioned to embark on an even more impactful journey toward shaping the sector's future.

The rebranding of WIMBC, in collaboration with IR Labs Inc ("irlabs"), a women-led and fastest-growing investor relations firm in Canada, encompasses a comprehensive makeover that includes a new logo, a refreshed website, and an enhanced social media presence. These changes have been carefully designed to reflect the essence of WIMBC's mission and values initiatives and to facilitate engagement with its community of members and partners.

"Our rebrand better aligns our identity with the bright future we envision for our Organization," stated Mariana Fregonese, Chair of WIMBC. "Our commitment to championing diversity and inclusion in the mining community remains resolute, and our refreshed brand mirrors our bold ambitions. We are here to connect, empower, and support the entire mining community, whether in the field or contributing in other capacities."













The rebranding launch coincides with a special event:

Join WIMBC for a Mix and Mingle on September 28, 2023, in Vancouver:

Date: September 28, 2023

Time: 4 PM PT

Location: The Butcher & Bullock Public House, West Pender Street - 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/women-in-mining-wimbc-mix-mingle-tickets-715975139917?aff=oddtdtcreator

WIMBC invites industry stakeholders, partners, and the wider community to participate in this exciting new chapter. The organization's commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the mining and resources sector is unwavering, and they are dedicated to being a catalyst for positive change.

To stay updated on WIMBC's initiatives and future events, please visit https://wimbc.ca/events.

About Women in Mining British Columbia

Women in Mining BC (WIMBC) is a non-profit organization driven by volunteers dedicated to fostering connections and inspiration within the diverse mining workforce in British Columbia. WIMBC is one of many similar organizations worldwide that provides women in the industry a way to connect with others, share knowledge and experiences, and build relationships that encourage growth and diversity. We also believe in participating in our community and raising awareness about the causes we care about.

About IR Labs Inc.

Driving investor engagement through creativity, purpose and honest communication. Investor relations from every angle. We are industry and sector-agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information, visit https://irlabs.ca/.

