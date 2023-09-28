Specificity Inc.: Specificity Adds AI-Enabled Audience Building Tool by Partnering with AImplify

Expects to Launch New AI Tool in Q1 2024

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with AImplify, a cutting-edge AI-powered solution, to offer an AI-enabled audience building tool for its clients.

AImplify is a cutting-edge AI-powered solution that revolutionizes the way companies find and communicate with potential leads. With their software, you can quickly and easily identify prospects that match your ideal customer profile and automatically create personalized emails tailored to each lead. For additional information on AImplify, please visit: www.aimplifysales.com

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "This partnership extends far beyond their current solution because their AI programming capabilities will allow us to infuse our technology and build upon that an AI-enabled audience building tool. This tool will leverage real-time AI to drive decisions for marketers in terms of when and where to place ad spend resulting in far better results and more importantly, far better ROI. AI will help us arrive at audience identification questions, segmentation questions and will expedite the testing of creative and messaging. There is a much smarter play here and AI can get us there now without cannibalizing consumer privacy and we're going to get it done. We look forward to launching our new AI tool in the first quarter of 2024."

It has long been felt that marketers should be able to better understand who actually cares about their brand and products (or is likely to) in order to better engage them and offer those people products and services they care about. The data is there but Big Tech has kept it under lock and key because better defined campaigns directly decrease the volume of impressions it takes to drive conversions, brand awareness and smarter marketing. The entire industry derives more revenue when more impressions are served regardless of how sloppy the audience buildout is and how much of the ad spend is wasted on the wrong audiences. Diluted targeting selects only benefit big tech, not the marketer and certainly not the consumer under a constant barrage of advertising that isn't at all relevant to them. This partnership will be the first of its kind step towards really solving the issue and delivering better results for everyone.

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

