Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - PurMinds NeuroPharma ("PurMinds" or the "Company"), a neuroscience company with a robust clinical pipeline combining small molecules, psychedelic compounds and other modalities, pursuing breakthrough therapeutic solutions for neurological disorders hallmarked by neurodegeneration, today announced completion of acquisition of a small molecule novel chemical entity (NCE) known as SW-200, a non-hydroxamic acid that shows superior histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) selectivity.

Drugs that inhibit the molecular target HDAC6 are a novel class of therapeutics that are able to functionally enhance the axonal transport of nutrients, growth factors and neurotransmitters in neurons. Encouraged by scientific studies that have shown efficacy in rodent models of neurodegenerative disorders, PurMinds NeuroPharma anticipates the successful development of an HDAC6 inhibitor for Charcot-Marie Tooth Disease (CMT) - a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, which causes disabling deficits in nerve function affecting 1 in 2500 people with no current cure. In addition, due to the shared pathological mechanism of axonal dysfunction, our HDAC6i may be used to treat a host of other neurological disorders including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Chemotherapy-Induced Cognitive Impairment.

The NCE was invented by Dr. Alan Kozikowski, a Global leader in medicinal chemistry designing NCEs for oncology and neuroscience, and is known for his research on 5-HT receptors, HDAC inhibitors and GSK-3 inhibitors. Dr. Kozikowski is currently sitting on PurMinds Scientific Advisory Board.

"HDAC6 inhibition represents an innovative therapeutic target to address a range of neurological conditions currently without a cure. HDAC6 inhibitors are capable of outperforming many existing therapies by restoring and preventing the root cause of neuron deterioration in progressive neurodegenerative diseases, as opposed to merely treating symptoms," said PurMinds' Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Amy Reichelt.

ABOUT PURMINDS

PurMinds is a neuro-medicine development company pursuing breakthrough solutions to neurological disorders marred by neurodegeneration. PurMinds' clinical pipeline includes innovative therapeutics that combine proven mechanism of actions with exciting new discoveries in Psychedelics and neuroplastogens and their ability to promote neuroplasticity and neuro-rejuvenation, with potentials for FDA "Breakthrough Designation", and fast track to Phase IIa. In addition, the company also operates a NeuroLabs in Ontario that was granted a Health Canada approved Controlled Substances license and can produce, formulate and supply pharma-grade Psychedelic compounds, including Psilocybin, MDMA, for global clinical trials and treatments.

PurMinds champions a de-risked business model including a multiple-target approach to drug development, as well as progressing short- and medium- term revenue path combined with long term value creation through development of novel therapeutics. For further information about PurMinds NeuroPharma, please visit the Company's website at purminds.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182090