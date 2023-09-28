Fractyl Health, a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity, announced today its upcoming abstract presentations at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2023 Scientific Congress. The congress will be held virtually and in person in Hamburg, Germany, from October 2-6, 2023.

Fractyl Health is set to present noteworthy updates on its Revita® and Rejuva® programs. The first presentation, entitled "Glycaemic improvement and reduction of insulin use at 48 weeks following the duodenal mucosal resurfacing procedure in people with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes," is slated for a Short Oral Discussion on October 3, 2023, during the SO 49 Therapies session from 12:30-1:30 PM CEST. The event will be hosted at the Short Oral Event A Hall A3, directly in front of Hamburg Hall at the Short Oral Discussion Area 9.

The subsequent presentation, emphasizing new proof-of-concept data for its Rejuva® pancreatic gene therapy platform, titled "Pancreatic gene therapy durably improves glycaemia and delays disease progression in a murine model of type 2 diabetes," is scheduled for October 4, 2023, from 11:30-11:45 AM CEST in the OP 17 New approaches session and will be held at the Paris Hall.

"We look forward to sharing our novel findings at the EASD Scientific Congress," said Dr. Harith Rajagopalan, CEO of Fractyl Health. "Insights from our Revita® and Rejuva® programs highlight the transformative potential of our therapies to offer disease modification in T2D and obesity. We believe these updates underline our commitment to advancing the care paradigm for T2D, steering it from chronic management to modifying the trajectory of metabolic disease."

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and obesity. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, T2D and obesity continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health's goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com or www.twitter.com/FractylHealth.

About Rejuva®

Fractyl Health's Rejuva® platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of T2D and obesity. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.

About Revita®

Fractyl Health's lead product candidate, Revita®, is based on the company's insights surrounding the potential role of the gut in metabolic diseases. Revita is designed to remodel the duodenal lining via hydrothermal ablation (i.e., duodenal mucosal resurfacing) to edit abnormal intestinal nutrient sensing and signaling mechanisms that are a potential root cause of metabolic diseases. Revita has received a CE mark in Europe and, in January 2022, received reimbursement authorization through NUB in Germany. In the United States, Revita is for investigational use only under US law. A pivotal study of Revita in patients with inadequately controlled Type 2 Diabetes despite multiple medicines and insulin, called Revitalize 1, is currently enrolling in the United States and Europe.

