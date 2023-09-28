

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 23 and final GDP data for the second quarter are due at 8.30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 149.29 against the yen, 1.0538 against the euro, 1.2206 against the pound and 0.9182 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken