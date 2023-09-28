European DataWarehouse (EDW) presented its second annual Data Quality Awards today at the 2023 TSI Congress in Berlin.

This year EDW presented two awards; one for Best Data Quality Deal of the Year (2022-2023), awarded to UniCredit Bank AG for their deal, Rosenkavalier 2008 GmbH and one for Best ESG Data Quality Deal of the Year (2022-2023), which was awarded to Arval Service Lease for their deal, FCT Pulse France 2022.

"We are extremely proud to have won this year's "Best Data Quality Deal of the Year" award from European DataWarehouse (EDW). Our Strategic Funding team strives to maintain a high level of data quality in its reporting practices, and EDW's data quality tools and alerts help us to achieve that level" says Dr. Stefan Brandauer, Director Securitisation Asset Backed Solutions Germany at UniCredit Bank AG.

The award program was founded in 2022 and was first presented at EDW's 10th anniversary celebration in Frankfurt. The award program recognises exceptional effort and superior data quality from ABS issuers and their servicers.

While presenting the award EDW's CEO, Dr. Christian Thun, remarked "EDW's award program provides us the opportunity to reflect on the importance of Data Quality and thank our issuers who work painstakingly to ensure their data can be effectively used for risk assessment, investment strategy and research alike".

Award recipients are selected using an overall data-quality score based on thousands of data rules and checks developed by European DataWarehouse.

EDW identified a need to introduce data quality scoring on a deal level to easily communicate data quality and monitor its improvements as early as 2016. Since then, EDW has developed and applied more than 4,000 rules and checks to both the ECB Loan-Level Data templates and the ESMA Underlying Exposures, Investor Report, and Significant Event templates.

About European DataWarehouse GmbH

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by both the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and dissemination of standardised loan-level data for Asset-Backed Securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

