San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - In a ground-breaking collaboration between the hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg and the industry titan Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a revolutionary product is born - the "Dogg lbs Gummies." This venture sees the integration of music, art, and technology culminating in a product that redefines the consumer goods landscape. The new gummy packaging was featured in the September issue of Packaging World.

The Dogg lbs Gummies are a treat for the taste buds and a feast for the eyes. Enriched with myriad flavors that draw inspiration from Snoop Dogg's iconic career, each gummy promises an experience as rich and multifaceted as the artist's legacy. Infused with the finest hemp-extracted cannabinoids, the gummies offer a taste of the extraordinary: blue raspberry, grape, and cherrylemon, ushering in a new era of functional hemp-based consumer goods.

In a historic first for Hempacco, the artwork for Dogg lbs Gummies is conceived through AI technology with a collaboration between childhood friends Jorge Olson and Gustavo Mayoral, bringing to market the first FMCG using a proprietary AI platform for branding and packaging. Hempacco is an early adopter of AI, a large part because several of its managers have a background in software. The company is already using AI for product development and marketing and is planning to use AI for online sales.

"This collaboration with Snoop Dogg is more than a business venture; it is a confluence of art, technology, and humanity coming together to create something truly revolutionary. Our vision was to craft a product that tells a story and forms an emotional bridge with consumers, offering not just a gummy but an experience rich in narrative and depth," said Jorge Olson, Chief Marketing Officer of Hempacco. "Hempacco is an early adaptor of AI, and for this project, I brought in a childhood friend, Gustavo Mayoral, who just happens to be a professional digital photographer and software architect. We collaborated with his company and software platform to program a Snoop Dogg character and produced the soon-to-be iconic image you see on the gummies," concluded Jorge Olson.





About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

