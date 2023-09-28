Tel Aviv, Israel and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY) ("Clearmind" or the "company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, will be participating in the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, being held October 3-5, 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

A replay of the presentation will be available following the event on Clearmind's Investor Relations page at https://www.clearmindmedicine.com/events.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on October 4, 2023. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their conference representative.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most essential resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. To learn more about LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of fifteen patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWY."

F orward-Looking Statements:

