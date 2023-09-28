Recommended dose of 7 MBq established following completion of dose escalation; no dose-limiting toxicity observed

Presentation on September 30, 2023

Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing alpha emitter therapy across a variety of solid cancers, today announced the presentation of initial safety data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the recommended dose, safety and tolerability of Radspherin in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer at the 24th Congress of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) being held at the Istanbul Congress Center in Istanbul, Türkiye from September 28 October 1, 2023. The presentation, titled "First Experience With Intra-Abdominal 224Radium-Labelled Microparticles (Radspherin) After Cytoreductive Surgery For Peritoneal Metastasis In Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (Phase 1 Study)" will be presented on September 30, 2023 from 9:24 a.m. to 9:32 a.m. local time (5:24 a.m. ET).

"Oncoinvent is proud to present safety data from our lead candidate, Radspherin at a major congress of the global gynecological cancer community. We believe this is an important first step as we advance the development of Radspherin as a new treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer," says CEO Anders Månsson.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Session: MO3 Mini Oral Session Ovarian Cancer

Presentation Title:First Experience With Intra-Abdominal 224Radium-Labelled Microparticles (Radspherin) After Cytoreductive Surgery For Peritoneal Metastasis In Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (Phase 1 Study)

Presentation Board Number: 850

Presenting Author: Els Van Nieuwenhuysen, MD

Presentation Date and Time: September 30th, 2023, from 9:24 a.m. to 9:32 a.m. local time (5:24 a.m. ET)

The ongoing Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the recommended dose, safety and tolerability of Radspherin injected intraperitoneally following secondary cytoreductive surgery. The safety interim analysis after completion of the dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) period demonstrated that Radspherin was well tolerated. The highest dose of 7 MBq was recommended following the completion of dose escalation of 1-2-4-7 MBq, as no DLT was observed.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical technology that delivers precise, alpha-emitting particles across solid cancers. By leveraging internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to enable a clinical supply of radioisotopes, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel products that use alpha particles, a higher Linear Energy Transfer (LET) form of radiation, that can potentially eradicate cancer cells. Oncoinvent's lead candidate, Radspherin, is designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities, and its versatility allows it to be deployed for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications. Radspherin is in two ongoing clinical studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis from both ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928715223/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson, Chief Executive Officer

Email: mansson@oncoinvent.com

Tore Kvam, Chief Financial Officer

Email: kvam@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:

Courtney Turiano, Stern Investor Relations

Email: Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com