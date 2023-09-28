PLAY Audio Agency Honored With Second Consecutive 'Better Sound' Award From Audio Branding Society

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / PLAY Audio Agency, a leading innovator in the world of audio branding and advertising, is thrilled to announce its recognition by the Audio Branding Society for the second consecutive year. The company has been awarded a "Better Sound" award for its outstanding work in creating an immersive audio advertisement for Sport Clips Haircuts. PLAY Audio Agency's team provided copywriting, recording, mixing, sound design, talent casting, and VO talent for the project.

The award-winning project, titled, "Your Mind," reached target audiences through its innovative use of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) to create a multisensory audio experience rarely leveraged in audio advertising. ASMR, known for its calming and relaxing effects, was expertly integrated into the audio advertisement, providing Sport Clips with a unique and memorable way to connect with their audience. The spot led to an overall increase in brand awareness for Sport Clips by an astonishing 15%. A case study for the project can be viewed at www.playaudioagency.com/works/sport-clips.

The results were qualified by Veritonic, a comprehensive audio analytics and research platform specializing in research, testing, and measurement of audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. Veritonic's expertise and data-driven, pre-market insights played a pivotal role in the success of the project, ensuring that every element of the advertisement was finely tuned.

This recognition reaffirms Play Audio Agency's commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio advertising and audio branding. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Audio Branding Society and the jury for this honor, Sport Clips Haircuts for their partnership, and Veritonic for their invaluable contributions.

PLAY Audio Agency remains dedicated to creating audio experiences that leave a lasting impact, and we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence.

About Sport Clips Haircuts:

Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation's leading hair care franchise dedicated to men and boys, specializes in providing a game-changing MVP Haircut Experience at almost 1,900 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

About PLAY Audio Agency:

PLAY Audio Agency is an award-winning, full-service creative audio agency specializing in audio branding and design, audio advertising and communications, music, and podcast for B2B, B2C, and agency partners of all shapes and sizes.

About Veritonic:

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic's comprehensive audio analytics and research platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit www.veritonic.com.

