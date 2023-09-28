OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced that MEMX LLC has become an OCC participant exchange. MEMX LLC began operating its options trading facility, MEMX Options, on September 27, 2023, bringing the total number of OCC's participant exchanges and trading platforms to 20.

"OCC congratulates MEMX on the successful launch of its options exchange," said Andrej Bolkovic, OCC Chief Executive Officer. "As the central counterparty clearinghouse for all listed options in the U.S., we are pleased to support the continued growth of the exchange-traded options industry and provide clearing and settlement services to our newest participant exchange. We look forward to working with MEMX in the future and promoting operational efficiency and innovation for all market participants."

"We are proud to extend MEMX's proven success and member-aligned market model to the options community with the launch MEMX Options," said Jonathan Kellner, MEMX Chief Executive Officer. "We greatly appreciate the support and cooperation we have received in launching MEMX Options and look forward to driving positive change for options investors through increased competition and technological innovation."

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

