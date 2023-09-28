

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Automobile parts manufacturer Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced on Thursday that the Chief Executive Officer of the Jeep brand Christian Meunier has resigned for personal reasons. He will be replaced by the current chief operating officer Antonio Filosa.



Emanuele Cappellano has been promoted as the chief operating officer of Stellantis South America, replacing Antonio Filosa. He has been serving as the North America CEO & Group Strategy since 2021.



Ashwani Muppasani, has been appointed as the operating chief of Stellantis India & Asia Pacific, taking over from Carl Smiley who has decided to quit for personal reasons. Muppasani is the current head of China National Sales Company.



In pre-market activity, shares of Stellantis are trading at $18.84, up 0.16% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken