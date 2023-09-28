Paramount Global's "Content for Change" and CBS Sports Create Inclusive Content To Shift Narratives and Drive Positive Impact

A series of short-form vignettes will highlight the social impact of NFL players and teams

The series airs throughout the season on THE NFL TODAY culminating with final piece during CBS Sports' coverage of Super Bowl LVIII

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Paramount Global's Content for Change and CBS Sports are teaming up to elevate social initiatives and the impact of NFL teams and players in the communities they serve. They are collaborating on a series which will feature vignettes airing throughout CBS' Super Bowl season on the Network's pregame show, THE NFL TODAY, culminating on Super Bowl Sunday.

The series kicked off yesterday with the first vignette featuring Jacksonville Jaguars coach Tony Gilbert highlighting Diversity in Education as part of the Jaguars' Inspire Change efforts. Watch here.

Upcoming vignettes in the series will focus on mental health, community engagement and additional pieces on social justice, among others, as Content for Change and CBS Sports highlight the social impact of the players and teams.

"This is the type of partnership that produces diverse and authentic content that reaches across our audiences, which is the core foundation of Content for Change, and reflects the world we live in today," said Crystal Barnes, Executive Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Paramount. "This content is not only inspiring, but intentional in shaping narratives and highlighting the incredible community work being done by NFL teams. It illustrates our belief in the power of storytelling to transform how the world sees people."

"It is incredibly important for all of us at CBS Sports to continue to use our platforms to shift narratives, highlight inspiring stories and create meaningful change," said Harold Bryant, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports. "We are proud to use the storytelling of CBS Sports, the power of Paramount Global and the platform of the NFL to drive positive impact throughout the season on our road to Super Bowl LVIII."

Paramount has been at the forefront of creating diverse and inclusive content through its Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts and the expansion of BET's Content for Change initiative across the company - which seeks to counteract narratives that enable bias, stereotypes, and hate by using its content, the creative supply chain that powers it, and the culture that underpins everything it does.

The series will also be featured across Paramount Global and CBS Sports platforms.

