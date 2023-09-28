Nelson-Jameson Featured in Season Three of 'We Supply America: Leading Change in Distribution's Future'

Digital Documentary Series Highlights Distribution Companies Operating as a 'Force for Good'

MARSHFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Nelson-Jameson, a leading distributor in the food processing industry, is featured as one of eight companies highlighted in the third season of We Supply America's film series. The series was founded and executive produced by Dirk Beveridge, an industry consultant with more than 36 years of experience in supply chain distribution. The third We Supply America season focuses on organizations across the U.S. with "people-first" cultures and operating principles that create an impetus for positive change, both internally within the company and externally with the communities it serves.





"It was an honor for Nelson-Jameson to be recognized for its engaged culture and its role as a 'force for good,'" says Mike Rindy, President of Nelson-Jameson. "We take this responsibility seriously and aren't content to rest on our laurels. We're continuously looking for ways we can do more to lead by example and deliver the exceptional."

We Supply America began in response to unprecedented challenges that distribution and supply chain companies faced during the pandemic. As a long-time distribution veteran, Beveridge wanted to support the industry and envisioned a broadcast-quality series highlighting individual companies with people-first values and demonstrable contributions to creating strong communities. He began traveling across the U.S., interviewing distribution leaders and producing segments on their company operations. The series is viewable on the We Supply America site.

"I'm passionate about advancing the growth, relevance, and transformation of the distribution industry, one story at a time," says Dirk Beveridge, founder and Executive Producer of We Supply America. "Distribution is the backbone of our country, and Nelson-Jameson is a prime example of how a company can thrive while leading and operating with humanity."

Nelson-Jameson defines its culture based on honesty, integrity, and kindness, and a commitment to operating in an ethical manner with respect for people, the community, and the environment. Through the Nelson-Jameson Foundation, the family-owned company supports philanthropic organizations that share its Golden Rule values and provides grants toward charitable programs related to the food and dairy industries or local communities.

Nelson-Jameson's We Supply America episode premieres live on LinkedIn on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. CT using this link. Immediately after the premiere, the film will be available for on-demand viewing at https://wesupplyamerica.net/featured-films/.

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the dairy industry. From the company's roots in dairy production supplies, it has expanded to offer a broad range of food processing products and services that help food and beverage organizations operate efficiently with the highest quality, safety, and compliance standards. The company represents more than 850 vendors, distributes more than 60,000 curated products, and employs more than 260 people nationwide. The dairy industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, a transportation arm that provides delivery services from its Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas strategic distribution centers.

For more than 75 years, Nelson-Jameson has supported food, beverage and dairy processors with innovative products and a comprehensive set of solutions that keep pace with changing consumer tastes, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. The company values delivering the exceptional for its customers by leading with the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect. Nelson-Jameson is a supplier of choice for customers in all 50 states and international markets.?

For more information, please visit https://nelsonjameson.com.

