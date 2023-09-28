Pennexx Foods, Inc.: Pennexx's Your Social Offers Has Licensed 106 Zip Codes Including 3 Million People, and Kickstarts Its Key Growth Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) A pivotal component of Pennexx's Your Social Offers strategy involves forging strategic alliances with sales organizations and marketing firms. This collaborative approach leverages our advanced dashboard technology to amplify merchant signups, all without the need for an exclusively internal sales force.

By joining forces with seasoned sales organizations, Pennexx gains access to accelerated growth, taps into the expertise of external sales teams, and harnesses existing relationships to promote our products, eliminating the need to cultivate these channels from the ground up.

This diversification of sales is designed to increase the return to our valued shareholders to create a robust yield on their investments.

"I am thrilled to announce this significant milestone for Pennexx's Your Social Offers. Licensing 106 zip codes marks a pivotal step in our growth strategy, and it speaks volumes about the value our platform brings to marketers. Our aim to revolutionize the way merchants manage their marketing is coming into view, thereby creating substantial value for our shareholders. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey, and I'm confident that our strategic alliances will continue to drive success and innovation." - Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx's Your Social Offers

Using consumer data YSO is able to create a profile of consumers within each zip code. This data includes statistics such as the Average Gross Income of individuals, and the demographics of the various households.

Armed with this invaluable information, a Your Social Offers licensee can provide their merchants with highly targeted and exceptionally effective marketing strategies.

Your Social Offers not only assists licensees in pinpointing potential merchants through merchant data but also aids them in helping direct their merchant's efforts towards consumers.

This synergy results in a comprehensive, turnkey marketing strategy that encompasses both business-to-business and business-to-consumer dimensions.

Every licensee gains direct access to deploy the Your Social Offers system, either directly or through a white-labeling approach, to reach merchants within their licensed zip codes.

This strategy bears a resemblance to a franchise model, where the company grants a license for the use of our product within a specific zip code, equipping the licensee with the necessary tools to succeed as well as a highly lucrative reoccurring revenue split.

Other key Territories are under negotiation, and the company is targeting to have key zip codes licensed by year-end.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

