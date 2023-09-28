BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN and London Drugs Announce Retail Partnership

Two Canadian tech-minded companies work together to help content creators, streamers and gamers.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / BEACN, a leading Canadian innovator in audio technology, is thrilled to announce its retail partnership with London Drugs, one of Canada's most trusted and established retail chains. This exciting collaboration marks a significant step forward in the availability of BEACN's premium audio products to a wider audience of content creators and tech enthusiasts. BEACN products are now available for purchase on the London Drugs website and will be available at in-store locations starting October 27, 2023.

BEACN products will be available at London Drugs online and in store October 27, 2023 - photo credit: BEACN 2023

London Drugs, a household name known for providing high-quality electronics and consumer goods, is committed to offering the latest and most innovative tech products to its customers. By partnering with BEACN, London Drugs is further strengthening its position as a destination for cutting-edge content solutions.

"Our TECH department is thrilled to unveil these remarkable USB Microphones and Sound Mixers in Canadian retail. We recognize that gamers, streamers, and remote professionals have a discerning taste for exceptional audio quality. BEACN not only meets but exceeds these expectations - delivering outstanding sound performance plus, they boast an impressive visual design," says Darren Bilawchuk, Merchandising Manager London Drugs.

BEACN is renowned for its state-of-the-art audio products that cater to the needs of content creators - YouTubers, podcasters, Twitch streamers, WFH, and other creatives. BEACN solutions include studio-quality microphones, audio controllers and peripherals that deliver unparalleled audio quality and control, making them the ideal choice for anyone looking to elevate their audio game.

"We are excited to partner with London Drugs, a respected customer-focused retail leader, to make our products more accessible to consumers across Canada," says Craig Fraser, CEO at BEACN. "This partnership not only reflects our dedication to delivering the best audio experiences but also ensures that content creators and tech enthusiasts have access to the tools they need to bring their creative visions to life."

About BEACN

BEACN (TSXV:BECN), a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BECN.

About London Drugs??

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs sells to every province and territory in Canada through its online store, www.londondrugs.com and has 80 London Drugs locations throughout BC in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. London Drugs offers customers a range of products from personal protection equipment for pandemic safety to digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 9,000 people with pharmacy and healthcare services at the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring Canadian company that supports Canadian brands and continues to position itself for future growth and development.??

